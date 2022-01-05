Next BNG webinar will feature conversation with David Gushee on his new primer on Christian ethics

BNG columnist David Gushee will join BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield for a Jan. 14 webinar discussing Gushee’s new book, Introducing Christian Ethics.

The webinar — beginning at 9 a.m. Central/10 a.m. Eastern — is free but advance registration is required to participate via Zoom. The webinar also will be livestreamed via Facebook. Register here.

The new volume was written for seminary students, educators, pastors, small groups and Christians everywhere. It is intended to offer a reliable guide to finding core Christian convictions in a post-evangelical world — an issue on which Gushee has become a leading authority as evidenced in his previous book, After Evangelicalism.

Introducing Christian Ethics offers readers a way to understand how to situate moral reasoning not only in Scripture, but also in tradition and human reasoning. It offers a focus on Jesus and the disinherited and a nuanced rethinking of the kingdom of God and its meaning for Christian ethics. It covers key concepts including virtues, truthfulness, love, justice, creation, patriarchy, white supremacy, abortion, sexuality, marriage, politics, and crime.

In short, Gushee said his intent was to explain what it means to be a Christian in today’s turbulent world.

Gushee serves as distinguished university professor of Christian Ethics at Mercer University, chair of Christian social ethics at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and senior research fellow at International Baptist Theological Study Centre. He is a past president of both the American Academy of Religion and the Society of Christian Ethics.