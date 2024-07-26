Baptist News Global
Norwegian street artist defends mural of Anne Frank in a keffiyeh

July 26, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

When pictures of a mural in Norway depicting Anne Frank wearing a keffiyeh began circulating online this week, Jewish voices swiftly denounced it as a hateful form of anti-Israel protest.

