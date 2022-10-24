Baptist News Global
‘Not all Nazis were bad,’ Indiana school board candidate comments, drawing ire

Exclude from home page  |  October 24, 2022

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

A local school board candidate in a suburb of Indianapolis is drawing criticism for insisting that “not all Nazis were bad” and that teaching that they were would represent “indoctrination.”

