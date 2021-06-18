Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Nurturing dads raise emotionally intelligent kids – helping make society more respectful and equitable

Exclude from home page  |  June 18, 2021

Read the full story: The Conversation

When my oldest son, now nearly 13, was born in July of 2008, I thought I could easily balance my career and my desire to be far more engaged at home than my father and his generation were. I was wrong.

Print

More Articles