NY congregation can evict tenants of historic Touro Synagogue, Rhode Island judge rules

Exclude from home page  |  August 30, 2023

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

A Rhode Island judge has ruled in favor of a historic New York City synagogue that is seeking to remove the leadership of the congregation that meets at another historic synagogue building — Newport’s famed Touro Synagogue.

