Ohio Board Sued For Approving ‘Politicized, Deceptive’ Language In Abortion Measure

August 31, 2023

Read the full story: HuffPost

Reproductive rights advocates in Ohio are suing a state board for approving “politicized, deceptive” and incorrect language on a ballot measure asking voters to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

