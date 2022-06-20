On Juneteenth, Jewish communities are reckoning with their own attitudes on race

At Washington Hebrew Congregation in D.C., a weekend full of educational programming is on the agenda for Juneteenth.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 20, 2022
At Washington Hebrew Congregation in D.C., a weekend full of educational programming is on the agenda for Juneteenth.
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionEric Minton
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionEugene G. Akins III
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionErica Whitaker
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionLetters to the Editor
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisPam Durso and Carol McEntyre
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
OpinionCharles Qualls
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionEarl Chappell
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsEmily Cousins
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsPat Cole
NewsEmily Cousins
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionEugene G. Akins III
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionEarl Chappell
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionErin Albin Hill
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRob Lee
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionBill Self
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionMadison Boboltz
OpinionStephanie Nash
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
OpinionLetters to the Editor
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff