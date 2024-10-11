On Yom Kippur, New York Jews plan to publicly mourn Palestinian deaths

On Yom Kippur (Oct. 12), the holiest day of the Jewish year, hundreds of Jews will gather at Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza for a religious service to publicly mourn the lives of Palestinians killed by Israelis over the past year.
