On Yom Kippur, New York Jews plan to publicly mourn Palestinian deaths

October 11, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

On Yom Kippur (Oct. 12), the holiest day of the Jewish year, hundreds of Jews will gather at Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza for a religious service to publicly mourn the lives of Palestinians killed by Israelis over the past year.

