Only 34% of evangelicals are loyal to a single denomination

The reported death of denominations has a key side effect, according to new national polling data: The death of denominational loyalty.

Grey Matter Research and Infinity Concepts just released survey results titled “Denominational Loyalty: What Churches Can Learn from Consumer Brands,” based a survey of evangelical Protestants in early 2024.

The group found seven out of 10 evangelical churchgoers are no more loyal to their denomination than to their favorite brand of toothpaste.

Only 34% of evangelicals said they would consider attending only one specific denomination of church, while another 43% expressed a preference for one denomination but said they would be open to exploring other options.

This is a dramatic change from the peak of American church attendance in the mid-20th century when loyalty to denominational identity was high. Sociologists and demographers have reported these changes are due in part to the growth of nondenominational churches and in part due to changes in worship styles, politics and community identity.

Eight out of 10 evangelical churchgoers have attended multiple churches during their adult lives.

While most (92%) are aware or the denominational label of the churches they attend, only half of evangelical churchgoers have consistently attended only one denomination (or a non-denominational church) throughout adulthood.

The report explains: “Switching denominations is especially common among men, older people, and those who attend church less than once per week.”

Regarding loyaty, the report draws a comparison with shopping for shoes to say satisfaction does not equal loyalty.

“You may like your current Adidas shoes. You may have bought Adidas for your last three pairs of shoes. But that does not necessarily mean your next pair of athletic shoes will be Adidas. If you find Skechers on sale, or see an especially attractive pair of New Balance, or have your podiatrist recommend Reebok, your satisfaction with Adidas may not mean you automatically are loyal to the brand.

“The same is true for denominations,” the report says. “Just because an individual has only attended a certain denomination in her adult life does not necessarily mean she has any specific loyalty to that denomination.”