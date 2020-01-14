Outrage after Jeopardy! host rules Bethlehem not in Palestine

Contestant on popular US quiz show was told she was wrong for identifying Jesus’s birthplace as Palestine.
CuratedAljazeera
CuratedThe Hill
OpinionWendell Griffen
NewsBob Allen
OpinionRuss Dean
CuratedPatch
CuratedChristianity Today
CuratedAssociated Press
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionKate Hanch
OpinionJay Robison
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionBill Leonard
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Wilson
Paid Promoted Content
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionJim Y. Trammell
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionChris Fillingham
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionKate Hanch
OpinionJay Robison
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionJim Y. Trammell
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionChris Fillingham
OpinionAlice Fry
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionDaniel Pryfogle
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionBarrett Owen
CuratedAljazeera
CuratedThe Hill
CuratedPatch
CuratedChristianity Today
CuratedAssociated Press
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff