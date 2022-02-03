Baptist News Global
Palestinian families are reunited as ‘discriminatory’ residency rule is set aside

Exclude from home page  |  February 3, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The day in early 2001 when Danny Awad picked up his fiancee from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport to take her home to meet his family in Bethlehem, he got a call from his father.

