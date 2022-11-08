Passport gives nine seminary scholarships to summer staffers

Passport Camps has awarded nine scholarships to members of the summer staff, the largest number to date of annual recipients of the Chester Phelps Passport Seminary Scholarship.

All nine recipients are pursuing careers in ministry through seminary training.

The $1,000 scholarships are made possible by a partnership with River Road Church, Baptist, of Richmond, Va., through annual budgeted funds, as well as other donors. Phelps was a career minister at River Road who brought many groups to Passport over the last 30 years.

Passport is a national nonprofit student ministry providing creative summer camp experiences for youth and children, focusing on mission action and education.

This year’s recipients are:

Beth Bailey, a second-year student at Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, where she is pursuing a master of divinity degree. Bailey has served multiple summers at Passport as a MissionBase community life coordinator and Bible study leader. She is currently serving at River Road Church, Baptist, as a seminary intern for young adults.

Milligan Burroughs, a second-year candidate for the master of divinity degree at McAfee School of Theology at Mercer University. Burroughs has served three summers with Passport as Bible study leader and camp pastor. She is currently serving as youth ministry intern at Johns Creek Baptist Church in Alpharetta, Ga.

Jonathan Chacko, a second-year student at McAfee, pursuing the master of divinity degree with an emphasis in chaplaincy. Chacko has served five summers with Passport as a Bible study leader, worship coordinator and camp director. He currently serves as interim minister of worship and pastoral intern at Edgewood Church in Atlanta.

Laure FitzSimons, a first-year student at Candler School of Theology at Emory University, where she is pursuing the master of divinity degree. FitzSimons has served five summers with Passport as a Bible study leader, assistant director and director of the kids team. She is currently serving as children’s ministry associate at Johns Creek Baptist Church in Alpharetta, Ga.

Jonathan Hall, a third-year candidate for the master of divinity degree at the McAfee School of Theology. Hall currently serves as youth and music ministry associate at Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Ga. He served three summers with Passport as a Bible study leader and recreation coordinator.

Luke Perrin, a current Duke University Divinity School student pursuing a dual master’s degree program in divinity and public policy. He worked with Passport for three summers as a Bible study leader and camp director.

Meg Rooney, a first-year graduate student at Candler School of Theology. Rooney has served with Passport for three summers, most recently as camp pastor. She currently serves as interim youth intern at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta and is a freelance writer with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

Mackenzie Smith, a first-year student at Duke Divinity School, where she is pursuing the master of divinity degree. She has served four summers with Passport Camps as a summer staff intern, Bible study leader, recreation coordinator and worship coordinator. She is currently serving as a seminarian in residence at Yates Baptist Church in Durham, N.C.

Paxton Vaughn, a first-year student at Duke Divinity School, where she is pursuing the master of divinity degree. Vaughn has served two summers with Passport Camps as missions coordinator and assistant director.