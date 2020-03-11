Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Pastor convicted of sex crimes is preaching at Jacksonville church, again

CuratedNews4JAX  |  March 11, 2020

Read the full story: News4JAX

The Rev. Darrell Gilyard admitted to molesting two girls and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2009 followed by probation. He’s currently a registered sex offender in the state of Florida.

More Articles