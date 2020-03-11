Pastor convicted of sex crimes is preaching at Jacksonville church, again

The Rev. Darrell Gilyard admitted to molesting two girls and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2009 followed by probation. He’s currently a registered sex offender in the state of Florida.
CuratedNews4JAX | March 11, 2020
