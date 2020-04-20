Baptist News Global
Pastor Flouting Stay-At-Home Order Remains Defiant After Parishioner’s Death

CuratedHuffpost  |  April 20, 2020

A Louisiana pastor whose church has remained open during the coronavirus pandemic urged his followers to donate their stimulus checks to evangelists like himself ― on the same day one of his elderly parishioners reportedly died due to the virus.

