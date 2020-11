Read the full story: Word&Way

Rev. Gordon Coleman remembers as a 12-year-old boy seeing the damage caused by racist vandals to Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church where his dad served as pastor in Callaway County, Missouri. Forty-six years later, Gordon is pastor of that church and surveying the massive damage caused by another attack Wednesday (Nov. 25). That’s why he knows the latest incident targeting the Black Baptist church is about more than just finding the most recent perpetuators.