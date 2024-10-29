Pastors Preach Against Missouri’s Abortion Ballot Measure

Read the full story: Word&Way

In addition to the presidential contest and races for federal, state, and local offices, many voters will also weigh in on important issues on Nov. 5. These ballot measures in various states will cover topics like increasing the minimum wage, changing how elections are run, allowing betting on sports, and legalizing marijuana. But the issue most likely to drive people to the polls this year is abortion. Voters in 10 states will decide whether or not to create state constitutional protections for at least some abortions.