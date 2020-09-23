Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Pelosi to church: ‘Follow science’ on COVID-19 restrictions

Exclude from home page  |  September 23, 2020

Read the full story: Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back Friday against the Catholic archbishop of San Francisco’s criticism of COVID-related restrictions, saying he should “follow science” rather than advocate for fuller in-person gatherings for Mass and worship.

More Articles