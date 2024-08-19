Pittsburgh Jewish groups hope to quash a referendum that would force the city to boycott Israel

A city employee has resigned and Jewish leaders have gone to court over a ballot referendum that would prohibit Pittsburgh from working with companies that do business with Israel.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | August 19, 2024
A city employee has resigned and Jewish leaders have gone to court over a ballot referendum that would prohibit Pittsburgh from working with companies that do business with Israel.
OpinionNorman Jameson
NewsMara Richards Bim
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsAnthony Akaeze
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
OpinionMaina Mwaura
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsBNG staff
AnalysisCynthia Vacca Davis
OpinionMark Tidsworth
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
OpinionGary Cook
OpinionMark Wingfield
AnalysisSteve Rabey
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionErich Bridges
NewsBNG staff
NewsMara Richards Bim
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
NewsChris Hughes
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMarv Knox
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMarv Knox
OpinionNorman Jameson
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionGary Cook
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionAllen Jordan
OpinionBenjamin Cole
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBrianna Childs
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionNapoleon Harris
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionMara Richards Bim
OpinionCynthia Astle
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionRosaly Guzman
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff