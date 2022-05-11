Police in Thailand arrest leader of corpse-worshipping cult

Police in northeastern Thailand have arrested a forest-dwelling self-proclaimed holy man whose followers allegedly worshipped corpses and consumed bodily fluids as a cure for sickness, officials said Monday.
