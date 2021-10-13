Police say accused synagogue shooter talked of killing Jews

Pittsburgh police officers who responded to the synagogue building during a shooting three years ago that killed 11 people told a judge Tuesday that defendant Robert Bowers made several references to killing Jews.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 13, 2021
Pittsburgh police officers who responded to the synagogue building during a shooting three years ago that killed 11 people told a judge Tuesday that defendant Robert Bowers made several references to killing Jews.
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionTerry Maples
OpinionErin Robinson Hall
AnalysisChris Conley
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionCynthia Astle
NewsPat Cole
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsH. Stephen Shoemaker
AnalysisHarold Ivan Smith
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionTerry Austin
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRobert P. Jones
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionLydia Joy Launderville
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionAlan Bean
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsPat Cole
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsH. Stephen Shoemaker
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionTerry Maples
OpinionErin Robinson Hall
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionCynthia Astle
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionLydia Joy Launderville
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionLayne Wallace
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionMartha Dixon Kearse
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionBob Ellis
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionWendell Griffen
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageJeff Brumley
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff