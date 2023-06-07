Baptist News Global
Polish city throws children’s bubble party on top of Jewish graves

 The chief rabbi of Poland sent an angry letter to the mayor of Kazimierz Dolny, condemning the eastern Polish town for throwing a festive children’s bubble party on the site of a former Jewish cemetery where the dead are still buried.

