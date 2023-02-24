Baptist News Global
Poll: Support for abortion rights is strong, even among most religious groups

February 24, 2023

Nearly two-thirds of Americans support legal abortion and those views have not budged much in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to an abortion and sent control over the medical procedure to the states.

