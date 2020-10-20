Baptist News Global
Poll: White evangelicals are religious outliers on every issue of concern to voters

Exclude from home page  |  October 20, 2020

As they head to the polls, nearly all religious Americans say the coronavirus is the most critical issue facing the country, a new study by PRRI shows. But there’s one notable exception: white evangelicals.

