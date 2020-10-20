Poll: White evangelicals are religious outliers on every issue of concern to voters

As they head to the polls, nearly all religious Americans say the coronavirus is the most critical issue facing the country, a new study by PRRI shows. But there’s one notable exception: white evangelicals.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 20, 2020
As they head to the polls, nearly all religious Americans say the coronavirus is the most critical issue facing the country, a new study by PRRI shows. But there’s one notable exception: white evangelicals.
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionEric Minton
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionMark Wingfield
Paid Promoted Content
NewsSusan M. Shaw
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
StorytellingTom Cantwell
OpinionSam Harrell
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionKendra Plating
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
AnalysisAaron Coyle-Carr
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsSusan M. Shaw
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
News
Faith Freedom 2020Mark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSam Harrell
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionKendra Plating
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionIsaac Sharp
OpinionCorey Fields
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionElla Wall Prichard
OpinionMichael Woolf
OpinionJakob Topper
Opinion
Faith Freedom 2020Marv Knox
OpinionAmber Cantorna
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff