Pope at Lent’s start: end ‘dictatorship’ of the superficial

February 23, 2023

Pope Francis ushered in the annual Christian Lenten period of sacrifice and reflection by encouraging people on Ash Wednesday to cast off what he called the “dictatorship” of heavy agendas and superficial needs.

