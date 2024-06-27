Baptist News Global
Pope calls drug traffickers ‘murderers,’ blasts liberalization laws as ‘fantasy’ at UN event

June 27, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Pope Francis on Wednesday denounced drug traffickers as “murderers” and labeled drug liberalization laws a “fantasy” as he marked the U.N.’s day against drug use and illicit trafficking.

