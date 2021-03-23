Pope decries shame of racism, like ‘virus’ lurking in wait

Pope Francis on Sunday denounced racism, likening it to a virus that lurks in waiting and only to emerge and show that “our supposed social progress is not as real or definitive” as people think.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | March 23, 2021
Pope Francis on Sunday denounced racism, likening it to a virus that lurks in waiting and only to emerge and show that “our supposed social progress is not as real or definitive” as people think.
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSid Smith III
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRhonda Abbott Blevins
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Hampton
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionChris Conley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionErich Bridges
AnalysisAlan Bean
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJakob Topper
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionLouis Tillman
OpinionBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionElla Wall Prichard
OpinionMallory Homeyer Herridge
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKaleb Graves
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSid Smith III
OpinionRhonda Abbott Blevins
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionChris Conley
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionJakob Topper
OpinionLouis Tillman
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionElla Wall Prichard
OpinionMallory Homeyer Herridge
OpinionKaleb Graves
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionTiffany Bluhm
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionChad Mustain
OpinionNataly Mora
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionEmily Smith
OpinionGavril Andreicut
OpinionChristy Edwards
OpinionBruce Reyes-Chow
OpinionLaura Levens
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionTerry Austin
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff