Pope Francis accuses priests who defied pandemic safety measures of acting like ‘adolescents’

CuratedReligion News Service  |  June 24, 2020

Religion News ServiceOn Sunday (June 21), Pope Francis praised “the difficult and sometimes heroic service” of medical personnel and priests during the COVID-19 pandemic but expressed sharp criticism for the behavior of those priests who defied safety measures.

