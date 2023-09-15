Pope Francis and Bill Clinton set discussion on climate change at Clinton Global Initiative

Pope Francis will discuss how to address the world’s pressing issues with former President Bill Clinton to open this year’s Clinton Global Initiative, organizers announced Thursday.
BNG staff | September 15, 2023
