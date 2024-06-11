Pope Francis appeals for urgent humanitarian aid for Gaza and backs cease-fire proposals

Pope Francis called Sunday for humanitarian aid to urgently reach Palestinians in Gaza and for Israel and Hamas to immediately accept proposals for a cease-fire and release of hostages.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 11, 2024
Pope Francis called Sunday for humanitarian aid to urgently reach Palestinians in Gaza and for Israel and Hamas to immediately accept proposals for a cease-fire and release of hostages.
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsHannah Brown
OpinionRick Pidcock
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBrad Bull
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionChrista Brown, David Clohessy and Dave Pittman
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionCatherine Meeks
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsMallory Challis
AnalysisMallory Challis
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsHannah Brown
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
Opinion
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionChrista Brown, David Clohessy and Dave Pittman
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionCatherine Meeks
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionWill McCorkle
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionJoe Westbury
OpinionCraig Nash
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionAria Razfar
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Opinion
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff