Pope Francis asks Church to identify 21st-century martyrs slain ‘only because they are Christians’

July 6, 2023

Associated Press

Pope Francis has set up a special commission tasked with identifying those he calls the “new martyrs” of the 21st century — Christians who have been slain in some cases simply for attending Mass or for helping the poor.

