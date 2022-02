Read the full story: Religion News Service

Many’s the pet lover who chooses to be called “Mom” or “Dad” instead of master, or whose bumper sticker boasts of “four-footed grandchildren.” But when Pope Francis recently denounced the “selfishness” of choosing to care for an animal instead of adopting a child, animal lovers bridled, criticizing the pope’s “insensitive” comments on their choice to shower their love on other species.