Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Pope Francis invites faithful to monthlong rosary marathon for end of pandemic

Exclude from home page  |  May 10, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Pope Francis launched a marathon to pray the rosary every day in the Marian month of May to ask for the end of the pandemic. The event highlights the pope’s own devotion to the Virgin Mary and his views on the handling of the pandemic.

Print

More Articles