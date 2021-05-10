Pope Francis invites faithful to monthlong rosary marathon for end of pandemic

Pope Francis launched a marathon to pray the rosary every day in the Marian month of May to ask for the end of the pandemic. The event highlights the pope’s own devotion to the Virgin Mary and his views on the handling of the pandemic.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | May 10, 2021
Pope Francis launched a marathon to pray the rosary every day in the Marian month of May to ask for the end of the pandemic. The event highlights the pope’s own devotion to the Virgin Mary and his views on the handling of the pandemic.
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionGary Cook
OpinionAshlan Rogers
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
Paid Promoted Content
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionTerry Austin
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisChris Kelley
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisBrian Foreman and Justin Nelson
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJeffrey Korzenik
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMel Williams
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionAllison Barbee
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsBNG staff
OpinionGary Cook
OpinionAshlan Rogers
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionJeffrey Korzenik
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionMel Williams
OpinionAllison Barbee
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionJordan Conley
OpinionTim Krause
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionEarl Chappell
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionMelody Maxwell
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionStan Mitchell
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff