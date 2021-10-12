Baptist News Global
Pope Francis meets with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Vatican

Pope Francis welcomed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Vatican on Saturday (Oct. 9), as she arrived in Rome for a gathering of legislative leaders of G20 countries ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Summit in Scotland later this month.

