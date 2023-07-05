Baptist News Global
Pope Francis ‘outraged and disgusted’ by burning of Quran

July 5, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Asked about the burning of the Quran in Sweden, Pope Francis, in an interview excerpt published Monday (July 3), underlined that freedom of expression must never be used against others and encouraged interfaith dialogue.

