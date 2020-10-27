Baptist News Global
Pope names 13 new cardinals, including 1st Black US prelate

October 27, 2020

Read the full story: Associated Press

Pope Francis on Sunday named 13 new cardinals, including Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red hat.

