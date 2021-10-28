Pope OKs Canada trip to help healing with Indigenous peoples

Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada to help efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous peoples following shocking revelations of the Catholic Church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of native children, the Vatican said on Wednesday.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 28, 2021
Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada to help efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous peoples following shocking revelations of the Catholic Church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of native children, the Vatican said on Wednesday.
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionMark Tidsworth
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCraig Nash
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
OpinionPatrick Wilson
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRuss Dean
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJustin Cox
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionR.G. Huff
AnalysisJacob Alan Cook
OpinionBridget Eileen Rivera
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionTim Brown
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionStephanie Lape
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Jones
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCraig Nash
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsReid S. Trulson
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionR.G. Huff
OpinionBridget Eileen Rivera
OpinionTim Brown
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionStephanie Lape
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionRob Dyer
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionJuan Carlos Esparza Ochoa
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionJordan Conley
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionFriar Nicolas Maria
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionTerry Maples
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff