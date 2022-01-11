Baptist News Global
Pope on COVID vaccines says health care a ‘moral obligation’

January 11, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

Pope Francis suggested Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a “moral obligation” and denounced how people had been swayed by “baseless information” to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives during the pandemic.

