Pope opens Asia odyssey with stop in Indonesia to rally Catholics, hail religious freedom tradition

September 3, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Pope Francis arrived in Indonesia on Tuesday at the start of the longest trip of his pontificate, hoping to encourage its Catholic community and celebrate the tradition of interfaith harmony in a country with the world’s largest Muslim population.

