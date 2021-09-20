Pope questions vaccine skeptics, including cardinals

Pope Francis said Wednesday he didn’t understand why people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines, saying “humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,” and that serene discussion about the shots was necessary to help them.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | September 20, 2021
Pope Francis said Wednesday he didn’t understand why people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines, saying “humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,” and that serene discussion about the shots was necessary to help them.
OpinionRuss Dean
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Wilson
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionErin Jean Warde
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionErica Whitaker
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionTyler Tankersley
OpinionMarv Knox
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionJennifer Hawks
NewsBNG staff
OpinionBob Newell
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionTerry Austin
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionPatrick Wilson
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionErin Jean Warde
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionTyler Tankersley
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionJennifer Hawks
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRob Dyer
OpinionGinny Brown Daniel
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionDan Day
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionJoel Bowman Sr.
OpinionSteven R. Harmon
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff