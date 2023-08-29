Baptist News Global
Pope says some ‘backward’ conservatives in US Catholic Church have replaced faith with ideology

August 29, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church, saying they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time.

