Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Pope’s peace envoy arrives in Moscow after the short-lived Wagner rebellion

Exclude from home page  |  June 29, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

Pope Francis’ peace envoy arrived in Moscow on Tuesday in hopes of helping find “a solution to the tragic current situation” of the war in Ukraine, weeks after making a preliminary visit to Kyiv, the Vatican said.

More Articles