Presbyterian Church (USA) Will Gather Nonbinary/Genderqueer Membership Statistics

The mainline Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) announced this week it will change the way it reports statistical information about the denomination’s membership to now include a category for nonbinary/genderqueer adherents.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 28, 2022
The mainline Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) announced this week it will change the way it reports statistical information about the denomination’s membership to now include a category for nonbinary/genderqueer adherents.
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionTambi Brown Swiney
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionPatrick Wilson
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
NewsMarv Knox
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBarry Howard
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMichelle Carroll
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBrandan Robertson
OpinionDanette Kong
OpinionTom Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Ramsey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMarv Knox
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionTambi Brown Swiney
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionMichelle Carroll
OpinionBrandan Robertson
OpinionDanette Kong
OpinionTom Allen
OpinionDavid Ramsey
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionLaura Stephens-Reed
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionJoseph Early
OpinionDavid Garrard
OpinionKaren Keen
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionJ. Claude Huguley
OpinionAllison Byrd
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff