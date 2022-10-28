Baptist News Global
Presbyterian Church (USA) Will Gather Nonbinary/Genderqueer Membership Statistics

October 28, 2022

The mainline Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) announced this week it will change the way it reports statistical information about the denomination’s membership to now include a category for nonbinary/genderqueer adherents.

