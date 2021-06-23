Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

President Biden pledges support for Rev. Barber’s campaign to end poverty

Exclude from home page  |  June 23, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The Rev. William J. Barber reignited his Moral Marches to end poverty at the place where it all started eight years ago, the outdoor mall behind the North Carolina General Assembly.

Print

More Articles