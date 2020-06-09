Baptist News Global
President of Church of Jesus Christ and NAACP leaders call for changes to root out racism

CuratedDeseret News  |  June 9, 2020

In a joint op-ed published Monday by Medium, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the senior national leaders of the NAACP called for racial reform in America’s homes, schools, businesses and political bodies.

