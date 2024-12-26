‘Pro-family’ groups dislike transgender ‘cult’ but like Melania’s parenting advice

Politically conservative “pro-family” groups ended 2024 by calling to stamp out the “transgender cult,” opposing constitutional rights for Satanists, promoting Melania Trump’s parenting advice, warning against sympathy for immigrants, and celebrating Donald Trump’s second election as a source of spiritual revival.

Transgender identity is a “cult.” Political ads about transgender people helped reelect Donald Trump, who focused on the issue in a speech to a Turning Point USA gathering last Sunday, saying, “We are going to end the transgender lunacy. … It will be the policy of the United States that there are only two genders: men and women.”

Still, pro-family groups warned against relaxing their war against an ideology, worldview and “cult” they believe is so pernicious not even the next Trump administration can stamp it out.

“Has the transgender cult which has caused irreparable damage to so many people finally been deprogrammed? Is victory within the grasp of those who embrace biological sanity, not to mention God’s design? … Is this the death-knell of the transgender movement? … Not so fast,” says an article from Focus’s public policy department: “The Cult Is Alive and Well: Why the Trans Movement Isn’t Gone.”

“America needs more than political victories — however long they last — to triumph over the evil of the trans cult.”

“Don’t get me wrong: the political wins are good and needed — but they’re not enough.” That’s because “one institution that has been fully captured by the transgender cult is mainstream media,” the article says. “America needs more than political victories — however long they last — to triumph over the evil of the trans cult.”

And this warning: “Unless the hand of God intervenes, the cult won’t be fully deprogrammed.”

Focus on the Family maintains “there is no such thing as ‘cis woman,’ ‘trans men’ or ‘non-binary people’ in nature. No one should use those words as if they actually refer to something real. They do not.”

Satanism not religious, does not deserve freedoms. Pro-family political groups say they’re all for religious freedom, but not when it comes to non-Christian groups seeking to exercise the same rights Christians have used for years, such as celebrating their holidays in the public square.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa planned a “Satanic Holiday Celebration” at the Iowa state Capitol, but as Focus reported in its article, “Satanic Statues and Celebrations Have No Place in Capitol Buildings – or Anywhere.” “Iowa officials courageously stepped in and cancelled the event.”

“Don’t be fooled,” Focus says. “The Satanic Temple nefariously tries to claim it’s a religious group using specific language … to cozy in beside those who value free speech and the free exercise of religion. … The Satanic Temple uses the guise of religion for its own disreputable purposes — and it shouldn’t be allowed to get away with it. Indeed, neither the Temple — nor any of its displays — deserve any First Amendment protections traditionally given to religious groups. Because again, the Satanic Temple is not a religious group.”

College for homeschoolers celebrates first Congressman. Founded in 2000 to serve Christian homeschool students, Patrick Henry College seeks to “lead the nation and shape the culture.” Now it’s celebrating its first graduate to be elected to Congress: Gabe Evans of Colorado, a self-identified Christian nationalist who ran on an anti-abortion and anti-gay platform.

“We were delighted to hear of Gabe’s win this week,” said PHC President Jack W. Haye. “Although a young college with approximately 420 students, PHC continues its unparalleled track record of success in placing alumni in top graduate programs, law schools and every level of government.”

The college says it “stands apart from all other conservative Christian colleges” and “exists for Christ and for liberty and challenges the status quo.” Its goal of leading the nation comes “not in a quest for power, but in a spirit of service that is motivated by the love of Christ.” The school is famous for its D.C. internships and for alumni who served in the first Trump administration, including Alyssa Farah Griffin, who resigned over Trump’s failure to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Focus endorses Trump’s picks and Melania’s parenting advice. Focus on the Family has endorsed many of President-elect Donald Trump’s appointees, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth, Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, Sean Duffy, doctors Marty Makary and David Weldon, Karoline Leavitt, and budget-cutters Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Focus also has endorsed the former and future First Lady’s parenting advice, which she shared on Fox News.

“You need to be present,” she said, “and to be there as much as you can. To be there as a teacher and give them guidance. It’s so important. The years go by so fast. We just don’t imagine. Time goes so fast.”

And how does Melania advise her son Baron? “I just say, ‘Make your dreams come true. … This is your road. This is your life.”

On immigration: “Beware the weaponization of empathy” Sympathy and compassion are virtues, but not when shown to illegal aliens from south of the border who murderer Americans, Focus says.

“Brace yourself for the weaponization of empathy — a reckless, irresponsible and misleading framing of the issue,” Focus says.

Focus distinguishes between immigrants (who freely choose to come here and include those who “are here for evil purposes or simply to collect welfare”) and refugees (who are fleeing conflict or persecution and are vetted before being legally admitted to the U.S.).

Focus acknowledges only “instances” of refugees coming here. But the U.S. has admitted more than 3.5 million refugees since 1975, including more than 120,000 refugees in 2023-2024.

“Many believers are eager to see our borders protected and criminals brought to justice because of their love and compassion for others.”

“Those who are attempting to guilt Christians into supporting illegal immigration and opposing the deportation of those who broke the law are doing so under the guise of empathy when, in fact, it’s dangerous and destructive to not enforce existing laws,” Focus says. “In fact, many believers are eager to see our borders protected and criminals brought to justice because of their love and compassion for others.”

Beware weight-loss drugs. Two-thirds of Americans are overweight or obese, but millions have found relief from drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound.

Focus says gluttony should be fought not with drugs but by following the model of St. Paul (“I discipline my body and keep it under control”). And employers should not be required to cover the cost these drugs for their employees.

“At what point does the typical employer become a caretaker, too, responsible not only for your work well-being, but your daily diet and health habits?” Focus asked.

Dobson’s Christmas cheer. James Dobson cheered Trump’s reelection, quoting a Ronald Reagan campaign commercial: “It’s morning again in America.”

“The people of this country voted for good versus evil and, by doing so, breathed new life into our nation. … I hope this movement toward returning to our country’s golden years will become a spiritual revival that will result in millions of people embracing Jesus as their Lord and Savior — and Christmas is the perfect time to ‘go tell it on the mountain.’”

