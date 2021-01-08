Baptist News Global
Pro-Trump prayer meeting filled with calls for a ‘miracle’

Exclude from home page  |  January 8, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

An online pro-Trump prayer meeting was filled with defiance on Wednesday night (Jan. 6), even as evangelical and charismatic supporters of President Donald Trump admitted that chances the election will be overturned were slim.

