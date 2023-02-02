Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Progressive National Baptists to deploy $1 million grant to boost ‘compelling preaching’

Exclude from home page  |  February 2, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The Progressive National Baptist Convention plans to use a new $1 million grant to fund a five-year training program for ministers of the historically Black denomination as they adapt their preaching in an age changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Articles