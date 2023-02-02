Progressive National Baptists to deploy $1 million grant to boost ‘compelling preaching’

The Progressive National Baptist Convention plans to use a new $1 million grant to fund a five-year training program for ministers of the historically Black denomination as they adapt their preaching in an age changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
February 2, 2023
