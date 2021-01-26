Baptist News Global
Protesters and supporters denounce explosion at anti-LGBTQ First Works Baptist Church

As the FBI and local police investigate an explosion at First Works Baptist Church in El Monte, California, that has been the center of protests for its anti-LGBTQ messages, both supporters and protesters of the church are denouncing the attack.

