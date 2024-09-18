Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Putting a spiritual spin on my love affair with vinyl

Exclude from home page  |  September 18, 2024

Read the full story: The Conversation

I am a vinyl record aficionado. My father, also a musician, recently gave me his vinyl collection, and it made me reflect: Why, despite limited use of my arms due to disability, do I still go to the effort of playing vinyl albums, old or new, daily?

More Articles