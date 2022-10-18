Queen lauds Minnesota church’s century of Norwegian worship

Before attending the packed Sunday morning service, Queen Sonja of Norway praised Mindekirken congregation for having maintained worship in Norwegian for all 100 years that the church has existed in Minneapolis.
BNG staff | October 18, 2022
